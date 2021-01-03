-
LIVE: Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Soleimani and Al Muhandi’s deaths
Ruptly is live from Baghdad as rallies are taking place on Sunday, January 3 to mark the first anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhadnis deaths following a US-directed drone attack at Baghdad’s international airport. Protesters are also demanding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq.
During a recent meeting with the General’s family, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei promised to avenge the assassination, saying that the US will face ‘harsh’ repercussions. NOTE: Live quality as incoming, mobile network performance and audio may be compromised