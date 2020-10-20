Share
LIVE: Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin takes part in 17th Annual Meeting of Valdai Discussion

3 hours ago

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin gives a speech at the special session of the XVII Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow on Tuesday, October 20.

The main topic of the meeting this year is, “Lessons of the pandemic and the new agenda: How to turn the world crisis into an opportunity for the world.”​

