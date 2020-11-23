LIVE: Sarkozy’s trial for corruption and influence-peddling begins in Paris: stakeout

Ruptly is live from outside the general court of Paris on Monday, November 23, as former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attends the first day of his trial, where he faces​​ charges of corruption and influence-peddling.

The trial is expected to focus around communications that Sarkozy and his lawyer Thurry Herzog maintained in 2014 under false identities in order to seek information in the Bettencourt affair. The trial is expected to go on until December 10.