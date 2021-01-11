LIVE: Space X Cargo Dragon departs from the ISS: undocking

The Space X CRS-21 Cargo Dragon spacecraft is departing the International Space Station on Monday, January 11.

The Dragon launched on December 6 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and arrived at the ISS just over 24 hours later, marking the first autonomous docking of a US commercial cargo spacecraft.

The undocking is scheduled to take place at 14:25 GMT and the spacecraft is expected to make its parachute-assisted splashdown at around 02:00 GMT the next day. Mandatory Credit: NASA TV