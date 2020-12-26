LIVE: Spahn holds presser ahead of the start of COVID-19 vaccination

Mandatory Credit: Bundesministerium für Gesundheit

German Health Minister Jens Spahn is holding a press conference in Berlin on Saturday, December 26, as the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed across the German federal states a day before the start of vaccination in the country.

While addressing the German National Parliament (Bundestag) on December 16, Spahn said Germany has set up vaccination priorities especially for vulnerable people, the elderly and health workers.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the ‘Cominarty’ vaccine, co-produced by German firm BioNTech and Pfizer, on Monday, for use in all 27 EU member states, with the European Commission giving its formal approval shortly afterwards.

On Saturday, December 26, European member states should receive the first vaccine shots produced in BioNTech’s facilities in Germany and Pfizer’s plant in Puurs, Belgium. Vaccinations are set to start on Sunday, December 27, across Europe.