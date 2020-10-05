LIVE: Stoltenberg and Cavusoglu meet in Ankara over Eastern Mediterranean tensions

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu meet in Ankara on Monday, October 5, in light of recent tensions between Greece and Turkey.

Stoltenberg is scheduled to continue his trip in Athens on Tuesday, meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Tensions between the two countries have flared up over a Turkish gas exploration in disputed waters, which Greece considers illegal. Turkey’s seismic exploration vessel is accompanied by war ships and both countries have announced naval exercises in the area.