LIVE Students rally at Bangkok’s Thammasat University for political reform

Ruptly is live from Bangkok’s Thammasat University on Saturday, September 19, as students rally to demand political reforms and mark the anniversary of a bloodless coup that ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2006.

On Thursday, September 10, the university published a statement banning the anti-government rally at its Tha Phra Chan campus. Nevertheless, student leader Parit Chiwarak, also known by his nickname ‘Penguin,’ stated on Facebook that the rally would go ahead regardless.

In similar demonstrations throughout the past months, students and other activists have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general, as well as reforms to the 2017 constitution that was devised after a period of military rule.

There have also been calls for a reform of the monarchy. Criticism of the royal family has previously seen people receive sentences for up to 15 years.

