LIVE: Thousands of migrants left homeless after fire destroys Moria camp in Lesbos
Ruptly is live from the Greek island of Lesbos on Thursday, September 10, as thousands of migrants have been forced to sleep rough after a fire destroyed the Moria camp.
The fire broke out at a few spots in the overcrowded facility early on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearly 13000 migrants living there. According to the Greek government, there are indications that the fire was caused after camp residents were informed that some would need to go into mandatory isolation following 36 COVID-19 tests coming back positive.
European officials reacted to the incident with sorrow, with German FM Heiko Maas calling the situation a “”humanitarian disaster”” and also tweeting about the distribution of migrants within the EU states willing to accept them.