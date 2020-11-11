LIVE: Top Palestinian negotiator Erekat laid to rest

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat is laid to rest in Jericho on Wednesday, November 11. He died at the age of 65 from complications caused by COVID-19.

A member of Fatah and Secretary-General of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, Erekat was one of the highest-profile figures of the Palestinian leadership for almost three decades.

Provisional live schedule:

09:00 GMT – Coffin taken from Ramallah to Jericho

09:30 GMT – Gathering in front of Erekat’s house

10:00 GMT – Coffin arrives to Jericho

10:30 GMT – Start of the funeral process from Erekat’s house to the Old Mosque of Jericho

10:45 GMT – Military parade accompanies the coffin on the way to the graveyard Credit to PBC