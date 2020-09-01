-
LIVE: Protests take place as Trump visits Kenosha - 33 mins ago
-
LIVE: Trump hosts roundtable to discuss community safety in Kenosha - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Trump speaks again of plane filled with “rioters” and “anarchists” - 3 hours ago
-
Russia: Belarusian team wins tank biathlon semifinal in Moscow region - 3 hours ago
-
Volunteers build walkway to historic site of cosmonaut crash-landing in forest - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protests in Beirut as Macron revisits Lebanon after port explosions - 3 hours ago
-
Georgia: US troops arrive in Tbilisi for Noble Partner 2020 exercise - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: COVID patient who spent record 159 days in ICU transferred to general ward - 3 hours ago
-
Will the Darfur peace deal in Sudan last? | Inside Story - 4 hours ago
-
Hungary: Long queues at Hegyeshalom crossing as govt recloses borders due to COVID - 4 hours ago
LIVE: Trump hosts roundtable to discuss community safety in Kenosha
US President Donald Trump is hosting a roundtable in Kenosha on Tuesday, September 1, to discuss “community safety.”
Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after Jacob Blake, 29, was shot several times in the back by police officers on August 23. Two people were shot and killed during the protests that followed the incident, with the city suffering massive damage to personal property and businesses.
Trump will not be visiting Blake’s family during his official visit.