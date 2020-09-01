LIVE: Trump hosts roundtable to discuss community safety in Kenosha

US President Donald Trump is hosting a roundtable in Kenosha on Tuesday, September 1, to discuss “community safety.”

Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after Jacob Blake, 29, was shot several times in the back by police officers on August 23. Two people were shot and killed during the protests that followed the incident, with the city suffering massive damage to personal property and businesses.

Trump will not be visiting Blake’s family during his official visit.