LIVE: Trump to hold first event at the White House since coronavirus diagnosis

Ruptly is live from Washington DC, on Saturday, October 10, as US President Donald Trump prepares to hold his first in-person event since he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.

Trump is said to be hosting hundreds of guests on the South Lawn of the White House, while he will be speaking from the balcony.

Earlier in the week, Trump had suggested that he would hold rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania, after claiming he had recovered and his doctors cleared him for public engagements.