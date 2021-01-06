LIVE: UK PM Johnson delivers statement on COVID-19 restrictions to Parliament

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to the House of Commons in London on Wednesday, January 6, on the further toughening of COVID-19 restrictions in England.

Johnson announced the new restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, and its new variant in particular, on Monday. All schools and colleges have been ordered to stay shut until mid-February.

As of Wednesday morning the UK has registered 2,782,709 cases of coronavirus with 76,428 deaths related to the disease, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.