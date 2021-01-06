-
Mass graves unearth horror of Libya war - 5 hours ago
-
Dozens arrested in sweeping Hong Kong crackdown - 5 hours ago
-
North Korea leader makes rare admission of economic failure - 5 hours ago
-
UK: Police van reportedly carrying Assange arrives in London court - 5 hours ago
-
Live outside London court as Assange full bail application submitted - 5 hours ago
-
Georgia Senate runoff: Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority - 5 hours ago
-
WHO virus mission blunted as China refuses team entry - 6 hours ago
-
Hong Kong crackdown: Over 50 pro-democracy activists and politicians arrested - 6 hours ago
-
UK: “92-year-old” man arrested outside London court as Assange denied bail - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: UK PM Johnson delivers statement on COVID-19 restrictions to Parliament - 6 hours ago
LIVE: UK PM Johnson delivers statement on COVID-19 restrictions to Parliament
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to the House of Commons in London on Wednesday, January 6, on the further toughening of COVID-19 restrictions in England.
Johnson announced the new restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, and its new variant in particular, on Monday. All schools and colleges have been ordered to stay shut until mid-February.
As of Wednesday morning the UK has registered 2,782,709 cases of coronavirus with 76,428 deaths related to the disease, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University. NEWS USE ONLY. STRICTLY NOT TO BE USED IN ANY COMEDY/SATIRICAL PROGRAMMING OR FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ONLINE USE PERMITTED BUT MUST CARRY CLIENT’S OWN LOGO OR WATERMARK ON VIDEO FOR ENTIRE TIME OF USE. NO ARCHIVE.