-
LIVE: UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria holds press conference on alleged Syrian war crimes - 30 mins ago
-
Hong Kong: Support for dissidents charged with ‘subversion’ | DW News - 40 mins ago
-
Yemen faces a famine as deadly as Ethiopia’s during the 1980s, says refugee council head - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi holds press conference - 2 hours ago
-
France’s Sarkozy faces jail sentence, denies corruption pact - 2 hours ago
-
Germany limits travel from French region over coronavirus variant - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic in Europe: Germany introduces tough checks at some borders - 2 hours ago
-
Haiti protests: Thousands take to the streets to denounce insecurity, president - 2 hours ago
-
‘Nomandland,’ Borat,’ ‘The Crown’ win at bicoastal Globes - 2 hours ago
-
Netherlands: Police break up rally by hundreds of COVID sceptics in Amsterdam - 2 hours ago
LIVE: UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria holds press conference on alleged Syrian war crimes
Representatives of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria hold a press conference in Geneva on Monday, March 1, to speak about the latest alleged war crimes which took place in the country.
The event comes as Syria is approaching the 10th anniversary of the conflict. Commissioners Paulo Pinheiro, Karen Abuzayd and Hanny Megally are expected to speak.