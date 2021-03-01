Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE: UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria holds press conference on alleged Syrian war crimes

30 mins ago

Representatives of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria hold a press conference in Geneva on Monday, March 1, to speak about the latest alleged war crimes which took place in the country.

The event comes as Syria is approaching the 10th anniversary of the conflict. Commissioners Paulo Pinheiro, Karen Abuzayd and Hanny Megally are expected to speak.

Leave a Comment