LIVE: UN Human Rights Council holds debate on Belarus – Tikhanovskaya to speak

8 hours ago

The UN Human Rights Council holds an urgent debate on the situation in Belarus on Friday, September 18 in Geneva.

Opposition candidate in 2020 Belarus presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is expected to deliver a video message as part of the debate.

Belarus has seen weeks of protests following the disputed summer election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko win with 80.1 percent of the vote.

