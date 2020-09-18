-
Coronavirus pandemic: Swedish scientists study potential treatment - 7 hours ago
-
Israel-Bahrain-UAE deal: A new era for the Middle East ? - 7 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Second nationwide virus lockdown goes into force in Israel - 7 hours ago
-
Italy: Migrants jump overboard from rescue ship for second day in a row - 7 hours ago
-
European Heritage Days: discovering the hidden cultural gems hiding in plain sight - 7 hours ago
-
What would a year of distance learning mean for children in California? - 7 hours ago
-
French doctors fight proposed government ban on virginity certificates - 7 hours ago
-
LIVE: UN Human Rights Council holds debate on Belarus – Tikhanovskaya to speak - 8 hours ago
-
Netherlands: World”s first living coffin provides eco-conscious burial solution - 8 hours ago
-
Lyon, French capital of gastronomy - 8 hours ago
LIVE: UN Human Rights Council holds debate on Belarus – Tikhanovskaya to speak
The UN Human Rights Council holds an urgent debate on the situation in Belarus on Friday, September 18 in Geneva.
Opposition candidate in 2020 Belarus presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is expected to deliver a video message as part of the debate.
Belarus has seen weeks of protests following the disputed summer election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko win with 80.1 percent of the vote.