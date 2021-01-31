LIVE: Unauthorised protest in support of Navalny takes place in St. Petersburg

Ruptly is live from St Petersburg’s main street Nevsky Prospekt on Sunday, January 31 as supporters of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny gather for an unsanctioned demonstration.

Navalny and his associates have called for people to join the unsanctioned demonstrations in dozens of Russian cities on Sunday.

The anti-corruption campaigner was taken into custody on January 17 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he spent nearly five months recovering from an alleged Novichok nerve agent attack.

On January 18, Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail for breaching parole conditions of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction. His parole review hearing is scheduled for February 2.