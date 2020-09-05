-
LIVE: Unsanctioned anti-government rally takes place in Minsk
A rally against the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes place in the centre of Minsk on Saturday, September 5.
Protests against the president and his government have taken place daily in Minsk and other cities after the August 9 presidential election that saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.