Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE: US Vice President Pence receives Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

13 mins ago

Vice President of the United States Michael Pence receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Washington DC on Friday, December 18.

Pence will become the first high-ranking official to get vaccinated against the virus so far in the world.

The vaccine was approved in the United States a week ago in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Leave a Comment