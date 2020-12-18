-
LIVE: US Vice President Pence receives Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Vice President of the United States Michael Pence receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Washington DC on Friday, December 18.
Pence will become the first high-ranking official to get vaccinated against the virus so far in the world.
The vaccine was approved in the United States a week ago in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.