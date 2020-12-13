Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE: von der Leyen delivers statement as Brexit trade talks with UK approach deadline

3 hours ago

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to brief the media in Brussels on Sunday, December 13, following trade agreement talks with the UK on the post-Brexit relations.

The transition period for the UK’s withdrawal is due to expire on December 31, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson being a vocal opponent of its extension.

Leave a Comment