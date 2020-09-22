-
Zarie Sibony, survivor of the Hyper Cacher attack - 2 hours ago
-
Venice in times of Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: WHO’s Kluge and WHO Representative for Russia Vujnovic hold joint presser in Moscow - 2 hours ago
-
Belongings of Holocaust survivor behind “The Pianist” movie go for auction in Warsaw - 3 hours ago
-
UK’s Johnson urges Britons to ‘work from home’ amid surge in Covid-19 cases - 3 hours ago
-
China: “Great expectations” says Beijing as 500-day countdown to Winter Olympics kicks off - 3 hours ago
-
EU Drug Report 2020: Party pills out of fashion, online dealing and over-50s overdose spike - 3 hours ago
-
Russia: WHO”s Europe director thanks Moscow for developing COVID-19 vaccine - 4 hours ago
-
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves - 4 hours ago
-
Pop stars risking their careers for all-access documentaries? – BBC - 4 hours ago
LIVE: WHO’s Kluge and WHO Representative for Russia Vujnovic hold joint presser in Moscow
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge holds a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, September 22, following his visit to a centre that provides distance healthcare services for COVID-19 patients.
The telemedical assistance service centre opened in spring 2019, when patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis but mild symptoms were able to receive telemedicine consultations at home.
On Monday, September 21, Kluge met Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and expressed gratitude to Russia for developing the ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine. The WHO Regional Director for Europe also stated that he is “well-aware” of Russia’s history of developing vaccines, and expressed his confidence in the success of ‘Sputnik V’.