LIVE: WHO’s Kluge and WHO Representative for Russia Vujnovic hold joint presser in Moscow

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge holds a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, September 22, following his visit to a centre that provides distance healthcare services for COVID-19 patients.

The telemedical assistance service centre opened in spring 2019, when patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis but mild symptoms were able to receive telemedicine consultations at home.

On Monday, September 21, Kluge met Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and expressed gratitude to Russia for developing the ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine. The WHO Regional Director for Europe also stated that he is “well-aware” of Russia’s history of developing vaccines, and expressed his confidence in the success of ‘Sputnik V’.