-
US and Israeli delegations join historic first flight from Israel to Bahrain - 43 mins ago
-
Fight for US battleground state of Michigan enters final stretch - 55 mins ago
-
Guineans set to vote in tense presidential election - 55 mins ago
-
Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning - 2 hours ago
-
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city - 2 hours ago
-
France to rally in solidarity of beheaded teacher in Paris suburb - 3 hours ago
-
Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh continues as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating truce - 3 hours ago
-
Covid: Police get access to NHS Test and Trace self-isolation data 🔴 @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Women’s March rally in DC to protest Trump’s policies - 13 hours ago
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - 13 hours ago
LIVE: Women’s March rally in DC to protest Trump’s policies
A protest organised by the Women’s March movement against US President Donald Trump’s conservative policies takes place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, October 17.
The socially-distanced march, which has also been called nationwide across the US, takes place as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett undergoes Senate Judiciary Committee hearings in order to fill the seat left vacant after the death of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Please be aware that this event may feature music that might be copyrighted.