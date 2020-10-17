LIVE: Women’s March rally in DC to protest Trump’s policies

A protest organised by the Women’s March movement against US President Donald Trump’s conservative policies takes place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, October 17.

The socially-distanced march, which has also been called nationwide across the US, takes place as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett undergoes Senate Judiciary Committee hearings in order to fill the seat left vacant after the death of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

