LIVE: World leaders take part in UNGA afternoon virtual format session: Day 5
World leaders are participating in the afternoon session of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 75) held in New York City and remotely via video link on Saturday, September 26.
This year’s debate is mainly expected to be held through recorded video format for the first time in the UN’s 75-year history due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, but the UN stated that world leaders can personally visit the organisation’s headquarters if they wish to.
During the debate, leaders from the UN’s 193 member states are given a unique occasion to address a world audience on an issue of their choosing related to development, peace and security and international law, among other topics.
PROVISIONAL List of Speakers:
Saint Kitts and Nevis (HG)
Saint Lucia (HG)
Trinidad and Tobago (HG)
Bahamas (HG)
Sudan (HG)
Vanuatu (HG)
Syrian Arab Republic (DPM)
Singapore (M)
Senegal (M)
Liechtenstein (M)
Austria (M)
Belarus