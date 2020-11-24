Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for the 1988 murder of the 270 passengers and crew of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockervie. He died in 2012.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/24/lockerbie-appeal-to-posthumously-clear-the-man-convicted-of-1988-bombing-gets-underway

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#GoodMorningEurope