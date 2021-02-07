-
London’s thinnest house for sale for over a million euros - 16 mins ago
-
Facial recognition identifies people wearing masks - 17 mins ago
-
Himalayan glacier breaks in northern India, flooding power plant and homes - 37 mins ago
-
Chile: Police shooting of street artist sparks violent protests - 57 mins ago
-
Myanmar: Civil disobedience campaign picks up pace with massive Yangon rally - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: ‘Vaccine’ beer made by small brewery sells out within hours - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19 patients tie the knot at Madrid pandemic hospital - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: ‘Polar vortex split’ hits Berlin with snow and low temperatures - about 1 hour ago
-
Lanterns brighten up Chengdu streets ahead of Chinese New Year - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19 in France: Student meals for just one euro in Paris - about 1 hour ago
London’s thinnest house for sale for over a million euros
Described as a little piece of London magic the city’s thinnest house is up for sale with a price tag of over a million euros
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/07/london-s-thinnest-house-for-sale-for-over-a-million-euros
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World