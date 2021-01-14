Share
Long-COVID sufferer speaks of constant symptoms and struggles since contracting virus 10 months ago

3 hours ago

Claire Hastie has had daily symptoms for nearly one year now. Doctors have told her that they have no explanation as to why she is still barely able to walk

