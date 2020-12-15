-
‘Lose-lose’: Australia slams reported China coal import curbs
China’s state media appears to have confirmed that Beijing has approved cuts to Australian coal imports, in a move which is likely to cost the Australian economy billions of dollars.
The Global Times newspaper reported that power plants have been granted approval to import coal without clearance from most countries “except Australia”.
Australia and China’s trade dispute has been getting worse as diplomatic ties between the two fray.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney, Australia.
