Luxury brands join forces with free Paris fashion school Casa 93
To keep in tune with the zeitgeist, luxury fashion knows it need to rethink its wasteful image and partnering with alternative fashion movements is proving an effective approach. France’s Louis Vuitton, La Redoute and even iconic department store Galeries Lafayette have joined forces with Casa 93, a free fashion school in Paris that champions equal opportunities and also teaches the merits of upcycling. For the school’s graduates, meanwhile, a host of exciting professional opportunities await. We take a closer look.
