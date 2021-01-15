Macaulay Culkin joins calls to get Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2

Hello and welcome to Euronews live, our top stories:

➡️ An evening curfew is extended across France, and the UK bans travel from South America and Portugal in the latest attempts to stop new variants of COVID-19 from spreading.

➡️ The vaccine drive – as countries roll out their innoculations across the continent, on Good Morning Europe we’re will track the race to protect the wider population.

➡️ What’s next for Italy’s Prime minister? Can Giuseppe Conte rebuild a coalition after Matteo Renzi’s withdrawal cost him a parliamentary majority?

➡️ Undercover in Poland’s drug scene. A special investigation shows how criminal gangs are turning to the dark web and home delivery to keep pushing their products.

➡️ The pollution that is clogging Bulgarias river system. Floating island of rubbish are at risk of freezing and blocking the country’s hydro-electric dams. We’ll look at the efforts to clean up the waterways.

➡️ And for 100 years, magicians have been entertaining audiences by sawing their assistants in half. We’ll ask the Magic Circle why this illusion has captivated the crowds for an entire century!

