Film show: Golden Globes round up - 2 mins ago
This frog gets into a fight like no other 💪🐸 BBC - 20 mins ago
Lessons on Indigenous culture bring a ‘wave of change’ for young surfers - 38 mins ago
COVAX vaccine programme to deliver 237 mln doses to 142 nations by end-May - 41 mins ago
Macron admits France murdered Algerian independence figure - 43 mins ago
Biden says US will have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every adult by end of May - 44 mins ago
EU vaccine passports might not be ready by the summer. Here’s why - 48 mins ago
Nigerian schoolgirls say kidnappers ‘proposed to marry us’ - 50 mins ago
LIVE: German government representatives hold regular press briefing in Berlin - about 1 hour ago
Puppy rescued from burning garage becomes Russian firefighters’ new best friend - about 1 hour ago
President Emmanuel #Macron has admitted for the first time that French soldiers murdered a top Algerian independence figure then covered up his death in the latest acknowledgement by Paris of its #colonial-era crimes. Macron met four of the grandchildren of Ali #Boumendjel and admitted “in the name of #France” that the lawyer had been detained, tortured and killed in #Algiers on March 23, 1957, his office said Tuesday.
