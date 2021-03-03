Macron admits France murdered Algerian independence figure

President Emmanuel #Macron has admitted for the first time that French soldiers murdered a top Algerian independence figure then covered up his death in the latest acknowledgement by Paris of its #colonial-era crimes. Macron met four of the grandchildren of Ali #Boumendjel and admitted “in the name of #France” that the lawyer had been detained, tortured and killed in #Algiers on March 23, 1957, his office said Tuesday.

