How will China react to the UK’s Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme? | DW News - 18 mins ago
Grammy-nominated Scottish artist, Sophie, dies after fall from Athens balcony - 27 mins ago
Race to save the northern white rhino boosted as two more embryos produced - 38 mins ago
UK applying to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
Romania: Protesters call for accountability after fatal hospital fire - 2 hours ago
Russia braces for fresh protests amid crackdown on Navalny allies - 3 hours ago
Coronavirus vaccines ‘must be available for everyone, everywhere’ | UN Deputy Secretary General - 3 hours ago
Latin America imposes curbs to confront second COVID-19 wave - 3 hours ago
Russia braces for fresh protests in support of Navalny despite crackdown - 4 hours ago
Macron defends decision not to impose lockdown in France as virus cases rise
President Emmanuel Macron defended his decision to hold off on a third lockdown on Saturday, telling the public he had faith in their ability to rein in COVID-19 with less severe curbs even as a third wave spreads and the vaccine rollout falters.
