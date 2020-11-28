-
Macron: Images of French police beating a Black man ‘shame us’ | DW News
French President Emmanuel Macron has described the beating of a Black man by police officers as an “unacceptable attack” that shamed his country. Music producer Michel Zecler was trying to enter his Paris studio, when four police agents started punching him. The incident was caught on camera. And it took place during a nationwide debate about a new bill that restricts the filming of police while on duty. Civil rights groups and journalists have raised concern that this bill would allow police brutality to go undiscovered.
