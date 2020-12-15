Share
Macron plans referendum to add climate clause to constitution

6 hours ago

French President Emmanuel #Macron said Monday he plans to call a #referendum on changing the constitution to include a commitment to fight against #climate change and for the protection of the environment. FRANCE 24’s Environment Editor Mairead Dundas tells us more.

