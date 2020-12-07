Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights

-
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo’s ability to counter terrorism in the region. Macron however said he spoke “frankly” to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about human rights during his state visit to France.
