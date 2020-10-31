-
Suspect detained after Greek Orthodox priest wounded in shooting in France’s Lyon - 20 mins ago
-
Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls - 34 mins ago
-
Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden and Trump in battleground blitz: US elections news - 2 hours ago
-
Johnson announces new month-long lockdown in England as UK Covid cases top 1 million - 3 hours ago
-
[LIVE] Full Blue Hunter’s Moon shines in the Buenos Aires skies on Halloween night - 4 hours ago
-
Exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel - 9 hours ago
-
France: Man who matches description of Lyon attack suspect arrested in kebab shop - 10 hours ago
-
LIVE: Locals enjoy last Saturday out before start of lockdown in Berlin - 11 hours ago
-
Macron says he understands Muslims might be ‘shocked’ by caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad - 11 hours ago
Macron says he understands Muslims might be ‘shocked’ by caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad
President Emmanuel Macron said that he could understand if Muslims were shocked by cartoons of the prophet Mohammad, as French authorities on Saturday sought to ascertain if a young Tunisian suspected of killing three people in a knife rampage inside a Nice church had outside help
