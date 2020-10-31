Share
Macron says he understands Muslims might be ‘shocked’ by caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad

11 hours ago

President Emmanuel Macron said that he could understand if Muslims were shocked by cartoons of the prophet Mohammad, as French authorities on Saturday sought to ascertain if a young Tunisian suspected of killing three people in a knife rampage inside a Nice church had outside help

