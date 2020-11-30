‘Macron trapped by global security law’

IN THE PRESS- Monday, 30.11.2020: On the left and on the right, papers are saying the French president is trapped by Article 24 of his global security law. We also discuss how incidents of police brutality and violence just keep popping up. We also cover mass protests in India over agricultural reforms. Finally, we discover what’s being dubbed “The Sistine Chapel of the Ancients”, or kilometers of cave drawings that date back over 12,000 years.

