-
Irish PM Micheál Martin rules out border poll ‘over the next number of years’ - about 1 hour ago
-
Culture vs Covid: A final curtain call for the performing arts? - 2 hours ago
-
India’s agricultural reforms: Why farmers are so angry - 2 hours ago
-
New drone footage shows what a decade of war has done to Syria - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus crackdown: TV journalists jailed for two years over protest coverage - 3 hours ago
-
Iran renews call to US to lift all sanctions imposed by Trump - 3 hours ago
-
Iran nuclear deal: US ready for talks brokered by EU - 3 hours ago
-
Myanmar grieves after young anti-coup protester’s death - 3 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Some of the wealthiest countries pledge to share vaccines - 3 hours ago
-
Algeria’s president appeases protesters with pardons, calls early polls - 3 hours ago
‘Making herstory’: The first woman and first African to head the World Trade Organization
In this edition, we report on the historic appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and the first woman to ever head the World Trade Organization at a time when many are calling for a massive overhaul of the body. Also working women in Gulf countries are still very much viewed as a novelty. Our reporters meet those who are determined regardless to pursue their careers. Plus the Kenyan video gamer who’s campaigning to regulate the industry.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en