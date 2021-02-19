‘Making herstory’: The first woman and first African to head the World Trade Organization

In this edition, we report on the historic appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and the first woman to ever head the World Trade Organization at a time when many are calling for a massive overhaul of the body. Also working women in Gulf countries are still very much viewed as a novelty. Our reporters meet those who are determined regardless to pursue their careers. Plus the Kenyan video gamer who’s campaigning to regulate the industry.

