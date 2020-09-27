-
Malaysia’s ruling coalition wins Sabah in boost for PM Muhyiddin
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has had a significant boost to his position, after his ruling alliance won a majority in a state election.
The election in Sabah is the first since Muhyiddin took power after the surprise resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad in February.
He may now be emboldened to push for a stronger mandate.
Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports.
