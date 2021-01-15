Share
Man digs 7-storey underground museum with hammer and chisel

3 hours ago

A passionate constructor has created a cave under his house in Armenia.

It took him 23 years of working with hammer and chisel to dig a beautiful space, which in depth is equal to a seven-storey building.

