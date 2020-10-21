-
Many dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan
At least 15 Afghans have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede near the Pakistani consulate in eastern Afghanistan.
They had gathered with thousands of other people in a stadium in Jalalabad to apply for visas to Pakistan.
They had been sent to a stadium to apply to cope with the large numbers of people requesting documents.
The Pakistani consulate started issuing visas again last week, after a seven-month pause because of coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Filio Kontrafouri reports live from Kabul for the latest updates.
