Many dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan

At least 15 Afghans have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede near the Pakistani consulate in eastern Afghanistan.

They had gathered with thousands of other people in a stadium in Jalalabad to apply for visas to Pakistan.

They had been sent to a stadium to apply to cope with the large numbers of people requesting documents.

The Pakistani consulate started issuing visas again last week, after a seven-month pause because of coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Filio Kontrafouri reports live from Kabul for the latest updates.

