Many displaced continue to struggle, decades after Bosnian war

About 25 years after the Bosnian war, tens of thousands of displaced people are still unable to return to their homes.

And despite economic stagnation forcing millions out of the country in recent years, leaving is not an option for everyone.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley visited a settlement where people are still fighting for a better life.

