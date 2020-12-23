-
Martial artist breaks own record of most table tennis balls hit with nunchaku in 1 minute
Martial artist Xie Desheng broke a record previously held by himself, by hitting most table tennis balls with a nunchaku in one minute. On Tuesday, he was seen practising in a studio in Beijing ahead of his Guinness World Record attempt.
Xie Desheng could be seen playing with great dexterity against a robot.
He had previously achieved records by hitting a ping pong ball 32 times, and then 34 times within a minute. On Wednesday, he surpassed himself once more by hitting it 35 times.
Xie Desheng holds other Guinness World Records, such as “fastest time to remove 10 crown cap bottle caps with a nunchaku” or “most playing cards removed between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku in one minute.”
Video ID: 20201223-011
