Martial artist breaks own record of most table tennis balls hit with nunchaku in 1 minute

Martial artist Xie Desheng broke a record previously held by himself, by hitting most table tennis balls with a nunchaku in one minute. On Tuesday, he was seen practising in a studio in Beijing ahead of his Guinness World Record attempt.

Xie Desheng could be seen playing with great dexterity against a robot.

He had previously achieved records by hitting a ping pong ball 32 times, and then 34 times within a minute. On Wednesday, he surpassed himself once more by hitting it 35 times.

Xie Desheng holds other Guinness World Records, such as “fastest time to remove 10 crown cap bottle caps with a nunchaku” or “most playing cards removed between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku in one minute.”

