Martinique protesters seek accountability for pesticide poisoning

8 hours ago

Thousands of protesters in the French overseas territory of Martinique have called on judges not to throw out a long-delayed case on pesticide poisoning.
Chlordecone was used for decades on the Caribbean island – even after it was banned on the French mainland.
It has been blamed for high levels of cancer in the region.
Al Jazeera’s Homara Choudhary reports.

