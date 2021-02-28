Martinique protesters seek accountability for pesticide poisoning

Thousands of protesters in the French overseas territory of Martinique have called on judges not to throw out a long-delayed case on pesticide poisoning.

Chlordecone was used for decades on the Caribbean island – even after it was banned on the French mainland.

It has been blamed for high levels of cancer in the region.

Al Jazeera’s Homara Choudhary reports.

