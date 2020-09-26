Mary Berry’s heavenly slow-roast pork w/ Colcannon mash – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

The hand and spring is the upper part of the pig’s foreleg. It is usually sold boned and rolled as a joint, and is less expensive than the major roasting joints, such as leg and loin. Here it is cooked on the bone, slowly braised until really tender. You can also cook pork belly this way.

Mary Berry explores the wonderful world of simple comfort food, bringing fuss-free recipes that can warm the cockles and lift the spirits.

Mary visits Ireland, where humble comfort food is at the heart of the local cuisine – as Mary discovers at Cork’s local food market, which is jam-packed with culinary delights, from fresh fish and steaming stews to beautiful breads and the famous Boxty potato pancake.

Cork was once the centre of the world’s butter exchange, so Mary sets off in a sidecar to explore Cork’s famous butter roads. She stops along the way to sample some of Ireland’s famous butter before going in search of a traditional Irish cake that is said to tell your fortune.

Mary’s Irish adventure is interspersed with making simple, warming recipes, including a salmon and fennel one-pot wonder, a bubbling lamb and haricot bean casserole that is full of flavour, slow-roast pork with the perfect crackling and a side of buttery Colcannon mash and an irresistible coffee and praline cake that is perfect for any family celebration.

Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts | Series 1 Episode 3 Ireland | BBC

