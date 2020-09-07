Share
Masked men reportedly seize senior Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk

3 hours ago

Unidentified men in black on Monday morning grabbed Maria Kolesnikova, a leading Belarusian opposition figure, and pushed her into a minibus, her campaign team reported, citing witnesses.

