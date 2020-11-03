Masks vs masculinity: Why do some men refuse to wear masks? | COVID-19 Special

Is it really that hard to wear a mask? It’s not, if you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 and understand the gravity of this pandemic. But for people with no connection to the coronavirus, it’s easier to say that all these health precautions are over the top, despite the science. Then there are surveys that show men are less likely to wear masks than women. Some claim it robs them of their manhood. Experts put it down to toxic masculinity.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Masks #DonaldTrump