Mass graves unearth horror of Libya war
Several mass graves have been discovered by the Libyan government in the city of Tarhuna.
When the forces of renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar took over the city, hundreds of civilians were detained, tortured and killed.
People there say war crimes were committed and they want to see those responsible face trial at the International Criminal Court.
Al Jazeera’s Malik Traina reports from Tarhuna, Libya. Warning: Some viewers may find images in the story disturbing.
