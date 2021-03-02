Massive eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano | DW News

Share
Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung has erupted, sending up a cloud of hot ash 5 kilometers high. It’s the volcano’s largest eruption since 2010. Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia.

