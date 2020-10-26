Matthew McConaughey’s dad tried to bring his pet bird back to life! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Matthew McConaughey tells Graham about the influence his father had on him.

Among the guests in the studio and on video call: rock legend Bruce Springsteen, promoting new album Letter To You; Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, in the new Netflix adaptation of Rebecca; comedian Mawaan Rizwan, appearing in the new season of Taskmaster; Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, talking about Greenlights; and musical guest Sam Smith, who chats and performs current single Diamonds.

The Graham Norton Show | Series 28 Episode 4 | BBC

