Meet Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, transferred from Islamabad Zoo thanks to Cher

For years Kaavan was living in substandard conditions at a Islamabad zoo. After a public outcry and campaigning by the US singer Cher. Kaavan, considered the world’s ‘loneliest elephant’ has finally moved from Pakistan to Cambodia.

