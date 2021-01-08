-
Meet Stacey Abrams: The woman who helped turn Georgia blue
In our first edition for 2021, we take a look at the American political powerhouse otherwise known as Stacey Abrams who spent a decade working to promote the Democratic vote in Georgia and flipped the state to blue. Plus the French cabinet has given the green light for draft legislation targeting radical Islam that includes a crackdown on forced marriages. Annette Young talks to Natacha Henry, a French specialist on gender-based violence about the best ways to end the practice.
