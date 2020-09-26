Meet Sylvain Helaine, the school teacher considered to be the most tattooed man in France

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Sylvain Helaine is a school teacher and is thought to be the most tattooed man in France. In Palaiseau, a commune in the suburb of Paris, on Friday, he showcased his extensive body art.

The teacher who goes by the alias ‘Freaky Hoody’ is covered from head to toe with tattoos, including on his eyeballs and tongue.

Helaine shared his experiences as a teacher, explaining that he faced prejudice from time to time.

“I found it very sad that I was prevented from teaching,” he said. “It’s just a fear of the stranger. The parents who were xenophobic against me, who didn’t want their child to be with me, even though they didn’t know me, they never came to talk to me.”

He said he believes out of hundreds of children only a few are afraid when they first meet him, but “usually it is enough to speak with them for a few moments and everything works out.”

“”It was never to claim something. It turns out that there the media set me up as a symbol of tolerance. All right, if it can be of service to people, to society as a whole, to all tattooed people, all those who are discriminated against in one way or another, yes it gives me great pleasure to help these people,” said Helaine.

